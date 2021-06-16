Rainbow City man arrested for possessing child porn

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rainbow City Police Department arrested a man on charges he was in possession of child pornography.

Dustin Sherrill Simpson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after authorities received two cyber tips against Simpson. A search warrant was executed on his residence and an electronic device containing “child images” was taken as evidence.

Simpson is now being held at the Etowah County Detention Center without bond until seven felony warrants are obtained Thursday afternoon. RCPD Chief John Bryant says more charges are expected.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.