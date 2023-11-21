THIS MORNING: Heavy rain ending from west to east this morning. Windy conditions continue, but the severe weather threat in Central Alabama is very low. A more substantial threat of strong to severe storms will continue today in the southern half of the state. Temperatures start out in the 60s this morning and hold fairly steady through the late morning hours. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: The bulk of the rain will end this afternoon, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and becoming cool. Temps dip into the 50s this evening, and into the 40s after midnight.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Cool and dry weather takes over for the middle of the week. Clouds slowly break up Wednesday, and Thanksgiving will be sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s early Thanksgiving morning.

FRIDAY: Chance for a few isolated light showers Friday morning, but otherwise mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend’s weather looks lovely, with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Morning lows will start out in the 30s and 40s, with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. The weather looks fantastic in Auburn for the Iron Bowl, with a kickoff temperature near 60° and falling through the 50s through the game.

Storm Team 7 Day