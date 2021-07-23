Rain in Tuscaloosa leads to significant flooding, causing cars to stall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 63 years ago this summer, a white supremacist bombed Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham. While the historic church, whose pastor was once civil rights leader Fred Shuttlesworth, was the extremist’s most famous target, it was not his last.

After the church bombing, but before he was sentenced for his crime decades later, J.B. Stoner had another target: country legend Johnny Cash.