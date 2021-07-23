Rain in Tuscaloosa leads to significant flooding, causing cars to stall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flooding on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa (Photo by Tim Reid)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Parts of Tuscaloosa are seeing significant street flooding Friday evening, with cars stalled in multiple locations.

Reports submitted to the National Weather Service include the following:

  • Street flooding at the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and University Boulevard with at least one vehicle stalled
  • Flooded vehicles and roadway in the vicinity of Coleman Coliseum
  • Several public reports of significant flooding along parts of McFarland Boulevard with multiple vehicles stalled

A flash flood warning is in place for south central Tuscaloosa County until 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES