Rain in Tuscaloosa leads to significant flooding, causing cars to stall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Parts of Tuscaloosa are seeing significant street flooding Friday evening, with cars stalled in multiple locations.
Reports submitted to the National Weather Service include the following:
- Street flooding at the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and University Boulevard with at least one vehicle stalled
- Flooded vehicles and roadway in the vicinity of Coleman Coliseum
- Several public reports of significant flooding along parts of McFarland Boulevard with multiple vehicles stalled
A flash flood warning is in place for south central Tuscaloosa County until 9:45 p.m.