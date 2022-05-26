



TONIGHT: Most of the heavy rain exits by around 7 PM, but some additional showers could develop overnight, particularly in parts of North and West Alabama. Temperatures dip into the 50s in West Alabama and low 60s east of I-65.

FRIDAY: Drier, more comfortable air moves in behind the cold front, leading to fantastic weather on Friday. A few clouds may pop up in the afternoon, but we stay dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: We kick off the holiday weekend with some fantastic weather on Saturday. The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny all weekend long, but Saturday remains comfortable with highs only reaching the low 80s. We start to warm things up a bit more on Sunday with the thermometer reaching the mid to upper 80s, and by Memorial Day, we’re back in the upper 80s with a few of us approaching 90°.





NEXT WEEK: Things start out hot and dry next week. Temperatures reach the low 90s by mid-week. Humidity starts to creep back up a bit by mid-week as well, and scattered downpours return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

GULF COAST FORECAST: For those headed to Alabama’s Beaches for the holiday weekend, the good news is that the weather looks dry, and the Gulf is calming back down after a rough week. Surf should be subsiding and the rip current decreasing as we head into next week. Remember to heed the advice of beach patrol, know the flag system, and use caution when in the Gulf of Mexico.

STORM TEAM 7-DAY