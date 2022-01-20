Rain Ending, Turning Very Cold

For Thursday, rain will continue to shift south early this morning. As cold air slips in, a few pockets of light sleet and freezing rain are possible, but significant travel problems are not expected. The big story will be icy, cold air that will filter in throughout the day. Temperatures will fall through the 30s, and due to a brisk north wind it will feel even colder.

On Friday, an area of low pressure will develop along the northern Gulf of Mexico. This low will move to the northeast to northern Florida, and Alabama will be on the northern side. At the same time there will be an upper-level disturbance moving just north of Alabama. The Gulf low will send rain northward over some cold air, and the rain could change over to light snow/wintry mix across Eastern Alabama. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. High temperatures will only in the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold weather will continue into the weekend, featuring highs in the 40s and morning lows into the 20s under a mostly clear sky. Longer term, the pattern will continue to support below average temperatures well into next week.