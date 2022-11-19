TONIGHT: Clouds will thin out some late tonight. Frost is likely as temperatures again dip below freezing. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns as we head through the day, but temperatures only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Expect another frosty cold evening with Monday morning’s lows in the 20s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Temperatures trend back up a bit as we start the day with more sunshine, but clouds begin to roll in later in the day. Highs reach the mid 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled out by Monday evening and overnight, but rain won’t be widespread. few hit-or-miss showers will be possible through the day Tuesday, with highs again in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: On one of the busiest travel days of the year, we’ll be dry in Central Alabama. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING: Rain showers are in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day, although thankfully, we aren’t forecasting any heavy rain or severe weather. Still, showers could disrupt some plans, so be prepared for some rain, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. It will still be mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Cool and rainy conditions in the morning for Black Friday shoppers. We’ll see cooler weather to round out the week, with showers off and on through the first half of the day, and highs staying in the 50s.

Storm Team 7 Day