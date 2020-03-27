Railroad Park to remain open in Birmingham despite city’s ‘shelter-in-place’ order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the city of Birmingham remains under a “shelter-in-place” order during the COVID-19 outbreak, Railroad Park will continue to be open.

“As it has for the last ten years, Railroad Park is pleased to provide a calm respite for anyone who needs one,” park management wrote on its website. “The park remains open and eager to serve the community.”

However, as part of the new order, which puts guidelines on residents staying home unless they need to get essential goods or services, the park has new rules during the pandemic:

The park will be used primarily for exercising.

If using the park to get fresh air or exercise, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.

Group activity is not permitted.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department will be at the park to ensure the rules are followed.

Since March 21, the following measures have been in place:

The park’s restrooms close at 8:00pm each night to allow time for intensive disinfecting and deep cleaning. This is in addition to the midday deep-clean and the surface cleaning that takes place every half hour throughout the day.

Though the restrooms close early, the park is open standard hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the two playgrounds and the outdoor exercise equipment area remain closed.

For the same reason the chairs and tables have been removed from the pavilions.

The Boxcar Cafe is closed.

Park programs, including Get Healthy on the Railroad, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama remain suspended for now.

All park events will be rescheduled.

