Railroad Park ice rink, winter adventure ends Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brrrmingham Winter Adventure in Railroad Park is closing soon.

Don’t miss out on its new 100-foot long ice slide nor ice skating in the wintery wonderland.

The fun stops on January 5, right before kids get ready to go back to school and the holiday season is over.

Ticket Information

Ice Skating

Adults: $12

Children (12 & Under): $10

Groups of 20+: $9

Ice Sliding

Adults: $10

Children (1 2& Under) $8

Groups of 20+: 7

Combo (Ice skating + Sliding)

Adults: $18

Children (12 & Under): $14

Groups of 20+: $12

Hours of Operation

January 1-2: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

January 3-4: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

January 5: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

