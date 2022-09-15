TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mine workers who have been on strike for over a year in Tuscaloosa County now have a rock star in their corner.

On Wednesday, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello played a benefit show for the United Mine Workers of America. Many miners at Warrior Met Coal have been on strike since April 1, 2021, where they have demanded better pay and benefits from the company.

“The future of the labor movement in this country may very well be decided on the picket lines and in the mines of Alabama,” Morello said during the benefit.

Morello, who has spent his career advocating for different political causes, said he stood in solidarity with the workers and encouraged others to support them as well.

“They need to be supported by government, supported by the judiciary, and supported by the people here,” he said. “But you know what? No matter whether or not they are, they’re going to win. I’ve heard that today over and over again. They’re not going to give in. They’ve got willpower on their side. They got me on their side.”

Other artists, such as Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers, have also played benefit shows for the union and expressed support for them.