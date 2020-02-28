Racial slurs painted on building in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Racial slurs, political in nature, were painted on a building in Lincoln, local police confirmed Friday.

Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford’s name was added to the bottom of the message, but he has denied having any involvement.

As noon on Friday, a paint crew has been contacted to remove the obscenities.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Lincoln Police Captain Hallmark at (205) 763-4064 or Investigator Crow at (205) 763-4070.

This story will be updated with the latest information from CBS 42 Digital Reporter Jessalyn Adams.

