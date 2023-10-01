TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Race fans from across the country returned to the Talladega Superspeedway Sunday for the YellaWood 500.

Jane Dolan and Chris Knott came to Talladega for the first time Sunday from Minnesota. The race is a graduation gift from Dolan to Knott.

“I wanted to come to Talladega just as a race,” Knott said. “I went to Daytona two years ago and saw [Michael] McDowell win, so this was one of my favorite tracks. I have never been to Alabama either.”

The race is also a first for Chris Tamayo, who is from New Jersey.

“The camaraderie, the people, we’re staying in an RV around the corner at turn three,” Tamayo said. “The people are the nicest people I have ever met in my life. It’s a community, and just being here I’m in awe. I don’t even know what to say.”

Having race fans from across the country benefits local businesses like Courtyard Oyster Bar & Grill in Lincoln. Manager Jefferey Brazier said the restaurant been so busy this week that it limited its menu to accommodate. Brazier said he appreciates the race fans who are dining with them.

“This is big time for the whole area,” Brazier said. “All of these businesses depend on these races twice a year, including us.”

The next race in Talladega will be in spring 2024, and some fans are already making plans to attend.