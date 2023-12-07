BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Organization’s annual Christmas Benefit Concert is returning to Birmingham this weekend with performances by the Birmingham City Jefferson County School Choir.

The free community event, “The Sounds of Heaven: Peace on Earth,” will feature Carver, Huffman, Jackson Olin, A. H. Parker, Pinson Valley, Wenonah and Woodlawn High Schools, along with Hudson & W.J. Christian Middle Schools.

The concert will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. More Than Conquerors Faith Church campus at 1327 Dennison Ave SW.

UAB Admissions and the Birmingham Division of Youth Services will be represented.

For more information, call 205-322-2644 or email respectorg17@gmail.com.