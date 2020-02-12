Questions about flooding at Vestavia Bowl

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The parking lot at the Vestavia Bowl is prone to flooding during rainy weather.

On Monday, parking was tough to navigate as bowlers weaved through varying water levels in the lot. Despite Monday’s weather conditions, Tuesday was busy inside the bowling alley. Sandbags could still be seen surrounding the building.

Cinnamon McCulley, communications specialist with the city of Vestavia Hills, said Vestavia Bowl is located in the floodplain and that while the city inspects the area, it cannot repair or replace private pipes and can only work on public property.

“According to our building code today, those businesses would never be allowed to be built where they are,” McCulley said.

U.S. Hwy. 31 is an ALDOT-controlled road and Columbiana Road, which runs into 31 near where it meets I-65, is controlled by the Jefferson County. While businesses are heavily impacted by massive rainfall, private property owners are responsible for their businesses.

