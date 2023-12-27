BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Queen’s Park, a quirky bar that would come alive every holiday season with its one-of-a-kind Christmas themes, will be closing at the end of the year.

The bar, located at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 24th Street North, will close its doors on Saturday. The bar had been open for five years and was run by Larry “Mudd” Townley and Laura Newman.

“Thank you for the wonderful support of this business over the course of the past 5 years,” staff wrote on the business’s Instagram account. “It is with much sadness, that we announce our closure at the end of the service on December 30th. 4 more days to come see the staff and say your goodbyes.”

Townley was previously manager of Dave’s Pub while Newman had worked and managed different bars in New York City. Townley and Newman also own the neighboring Neon Moon.

Queen’s Park, named after a cocktail served at the Queen’s Park Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad, was especially popular during the holidays, with its annual “Miracle” that would run from the middle of November to the end of December and feature holiday drinks and Christmas lights that would adorn the bar. “Miracle” was so popular that there were often long wait times to get into the bar.

The bar was also known for its neon “#yasqueen” sign that became popular on social media.

Staff say “Miracle” will continue next year, but would “take on a new life.”