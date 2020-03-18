1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Quarantine restrictions possible in Alabama?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — There are some fears that Alabama could see some increased restrictions.

New York city is considering a “Shelter in Place” order. Similar to the statewide mandate in the San Francisco bay area. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio says his city has more than 800 COVID-19 cases and he could make such an order within 48 hours.

Yet concern is growing by the day, about how long any measure will last.
Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker says EMA joined a joint information center which is now active, and says to follow reliable sources like the CDC, Jefferson County Health Department and The City of Birmingham. “We’re all speaking with the same voice, we’re all pushing infomation that is vital for you,” says Coker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories