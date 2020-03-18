Quarantine restrictions possible in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — There are some fears that Alabama could see some increased restrictions.

New York city is considering a “Shelter in Place” order. Similar to the statewide mandate in the San Francisco bay area. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio says his city has more than 800 COVID-19 cases and he could make such an order within 48 hours.



Yet concern is growing by the day, about how long any measure will last.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker says EMA joined a joint information center which is now active, and says to follow reliable sources like the CDC, Jefferson County Health Department and The City of Birmingham. “We’re all speaking with the same voice, we’re all pushing infomation that is vital for you,” says Coker.