‘Quarantine 15’ calculator predicts weight gain during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You’ve probably heard of the “Freshman 15,” but what about the “Quarantine 15?”

It’s a new concern brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, and one company is trying to help you avoid it.

Health experts are recommending that people stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But doing so could lead to another health problem: weight gain. That’s why Zippia, a career-finding service, created the Quarantine 15 Calculator. It’s a resource that predicts how much weight you’ll gain while staying home to avoid the virus. Answer a few questions about your exercise and eating habits, and the calculator will show how many pounds you might add.

The calculator has a few built-in assumptions, including that the length of quarantine is 40 days. You can change that when answering the questions, but other assumptions are more concrete: each exercise session burns 100 calories, and snacking happens three times per day.

As your answers change, the results change so it paints a clear pictures of the effect that changes in diet and exercise can have on your health. Zippia also offers a snack plan that they say could not only prevent weight gain, but lead to weight loss.

