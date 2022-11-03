HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A special group of Homewood students is walking a little taller today, with a boost of confidence all thanks to a special pair of shoes.

Micah Jones is one of several kids who now has some cool, new kicks. It’s all thanks to Homewood Middle School teacher Coach DJ Sills and his wife Lori, who wanted to do something special to reward students.

“We feel like encouragement is like oxygen. So what other way to encourage our students than to give them some cool shoes to wear,” Coach Sills said.

That’s how the ‘Shoe of the Month’ initiative started.

“Just to see the kids faces when they receive a gift that they weren’t expecting and you know it can really motivate a kid to go that extra mile,” Sills said.

Teachers nominate students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The Sills look over the nominations and pick a winner of the month.

“Working hard, trying, being a good friend, integrity, honest, being committed. That’s the criteria. Not necessarily straight A’s,” Sills said.

The initiative started about three months ago and has taken off. Local businesses and parents are now donating to the cause, allowing more students to be rewarded for their achievements.

“The amount of response has been amazing to see. Other people wanting to donate and help out, whether that’s nominating someone or providing money toward the purchase of a pair of shoes,” Lori Sills said.

Edgewood Elementary School teacher Devon Davis nominated one of his second graders. He said he’s thankful the Sills are helping inspire star students like Benjamin Green.

“I’m really proud of all the hard work he’s put in. I know he’s working hard at home, he’s working hard at school, so I just wanted to do something to celebrate him,” Davis said.

With each pair of shoes, a child is inspired to be best version of themselves.

“It reminded me that all of my heard work had paid off, and I think it kind of shows other students that they need to start working hard too and it will pay off,” Jones said.

The Sills started out with the shoe of the month reward but now, thanks to the generosity of the community, they’ve been able to upgrade the program to “Shoe of the Week.”

You can help the cause, either by nominating a student or making a donation, by messaging Coach Sills on his Facebook page by clicking here.

