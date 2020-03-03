Pursuit on Hwy 431 wrecks 3 police vehicles, suspects in custody

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Boaz Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a pursuit Sunday evening that left three police vehicles disabled after being hit by the suspects.

According to Boaz PD, officers were notified of a vehicle pursuit involving Alabama State Troopers on Hwy 431 that was headed to the city of Boaz around 5:15 p.m.

Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash

Boaz PD says officers attempted to stop the suspects with spike strips but the suspects instead went across the northbound lanes and continued using the service road, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Once the service lane ended, the vehicle crossed into the other side of Hwy 431 going the wrong way. Officers attempted to get in front of the vehicle to warn other drivers but the suspects drove from side to side blocking the officer from getting past.

Officers were eventually were able to get in front but then the suspects rammed into the rear of a police vehicle before hitting a second vehicle to the left of them.

The suspects left Hwy 431 before returning, still going the wrong way. Police forced the vehicle back to the other side of traffic but they once again attempted to go against the grain. That’s when the suspects’ vehicle made an abrupt stop and was struck by a Boaz PD vehicle before colliding and going through a nearby business.

Authorities then arrested the three suspects who were in the vehicle. 26-year-old Jack Levi Button (left) was the driver of the vehicle. He is listed as a work release inmate through the Department of Corrections. He has been charged with felony assault on a police officer and various drug charges, according to Boaz PD.

The passengers in the vehicle, 23-year-old Morgane Lee Ann Whitt (middle) and 22-year-old Maridith Judy Lenham (right) have both been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Boaz PD confirms that no one was killed or injured in any of the accidents in this case.

