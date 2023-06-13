Flyer for “Two Wheel Tuesday” fundraiser with Puckett’s Restaurant and Cullman Caring for Kids (Courtesy of Parthenon PR).

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Puckett’s restaurant has come up with a unique idea to support Cullman Caring for Kids — a bike-centered monthly meetup.

Cleverly named “Two Wheel Tuesdays,” the family-friendly events are complete with contests, games, raffle items, a 50/50 drawing and happy hour specials until 8:00 p.m. for anyone who rides in on a motorcycle.

The event, which first began on June 6, will repeat on the first Tuesday of every month through the end of the summer until Sept. 5.

The extended happy hour includes $5 mules, $5 A. Marshall wine by the glass, $2 off draft beers and half-off appetizers. Contests are held throughout the evening, including contests for the dirtiest bike, oldest bike and most modified bike.

Puckett’s has said it will donate a portion of restaurant sales, auction items and raffle tickets from each Two Wheel Tuesday at the end of the season.

According to their website, the mission of Cullman Caring for Kids “is that no child will ever be abused, no child will go to bed hungry, no infants will ever be shaken in anger and the cycle of abuse will be stopped.” Some of the facets of Cullman Caring for Kids include their food bank, their Court Appointed Special Advocates (C.A.S.A.) for children and the helplines they pool together. To learn more about their mission to stop child abuse, click here.