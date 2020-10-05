Publix to offer flu shot appointments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Publix Pharmacy has announced they will be offering flu vaccine appointments in order to give customers the chance to conveniently find a time to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Customers who wish to schedule an appointment must complete a vaccination consent form on the store’s website. Once it is submitted, an appointment can be made at any time the pharmacy is opened.
Publix says the appointment process will soon be expanded to offer vaccination shots for the following:
- Hepatitis A and B
- HPV
- Measles, mumps and rubella
- Meningitis
- Pneumonia
- Shingles
- Tetanus
- Tdap
- Chickenpox
To make an appointment or find out more information, click here.
