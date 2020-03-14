1  of  19
Closings
All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Village 2 Village 10K

Publix adjusts store hours due to COVID-19 preparation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Publix has announced they will be shifting their hours to better accommodate the battle against COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the grocer and pharmacy said that all stores companywide will be closing at 8 p.m. starting March 14.

Publix says the change was done to “better serve customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock products.”

Publix says the change in schedule will last until further notice.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories