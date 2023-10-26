BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help solving the October 2022 killing of 17-year-old Ty’nez Durden.

According to Birmingham Police, Durden was standing outside an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a sedan pulled up and fired shots.

Durden was transported to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries following the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on October 20, 2022.

Police confirm no suspects are in custody in connection with Durden’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.