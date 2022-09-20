BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The cities of Birmingham and Trussville are working to address train blockings in the area through a new infrastructure project.. Two public meetings were held Tuesday to get input from the community.

Birmingham, Trussville and Norfolk Southern are applying for a federal railroad administration planning grant. That 10 million dollar grant will help improve railroad crossings and stop train blockages.

The proposal would create tunnels underneath the railroad and tunnels for pedestrians. Organizers said having these tunnels would keep stalled trains from blocking people in. People who attended the meeting said they are eager to get this project off the ground.

Stopped trains have been an on-going problem in east Birmingham and Trussville. Some said they are fed up and are eager to get this project rolling, however, some feel construction near rail lines could be dangerous for neighbors.

“We’re trying to build sustainable communities and while all those railroads do have economic impacts they have done so inequitably and placing the burden of industrial development on poor, black, Hispanic communities,” Ronald Jackson, Executive Director Citizens for Better Schools and Environmental Justice said.

“It has been going on for a very long time and I know how frustrated they are with the situation. But I’ll tell you from my own conversations with the city, the city wants to make it happen as quickly as they can,” Jim Ritchey with Whitman Requardt & Associates said.

Organizers said the project would stop trains from blocking intersections in several areas, that includes Brussels Avenue near Harris Homes in east Birmingham and Mary Taylor Road in Trussville.

The deadline for the grant application is October, 3. If the grant is approved, organizers said construction would still be several years from now but they said it is one step closer to fixing an on-going problem.