Public meeting to discuss Hwy. 261 expansion set for Thursday

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on a proposed widening project along Alabama 261 between US-31 and Bearden Road.

During the meeting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will hear any concerns from the public and will have maps available to show the areas to be impacted. The project will expand Alabama 261 to a five lane facility with two lanes in each direction with a multi turn lane.

Much of the debate surrounds the impact this project will have on area residents. The Alabama Department of Transportation has worked several years to refine that to make the least effect on them as possible. Despite this officials say coming out to identify any additional issues is essential to the project’s final stages.

“Everyone who drives this road knows the conditions that they face however we do need input on the local motorists and those in the community to identify any issues that we have that may be contrary to moving the project forward. There may be an impact we may not have noticed,” Alabama Department of Transportation’s Dejarvis Leonard said.

If the Department of Transportation does move forward with the project it would begin in a year and a half.

The meeting will be held at the Hoover Public Safety Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.