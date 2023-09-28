BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance with a 2022 homicide investigation.

According to the BPD, on September 30, 2022, the Birmingham 9-1-1 Communications Division received a call at 7:45 p.m. regarding an unresponsive female at 71st Street and First Avenue North.

Upon arrival, BPD officers observed 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and attempted CPR to no avail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide detective and evidence technician arrived at the scene of what was believed to be an unclassified death at the time. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office then performed an autopsy on Johnson that revealed she was shot with a pellet gun and died because of her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash.