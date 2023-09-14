BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is requesting the public’s assistance and offering a possible cash reward as they investigate a double homicide that occurred last year.

On September 3, 2022, BPD officers responded to reports of multiple Shot Spotter alerts in the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West at 9:20 p.m. The call was later updated to multiple people shot.

Officers arrived on the scene to two victims, Jalen Tolbert and Marquse Yarbrough, lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. A third adult male was found inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) transported all of the victims to UAB Hospital where Tolbert and Yarbrough succumbed to their injuries. The third victim from the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, a fourth victim showed up to UAB Hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests one of the victims was involved in a verbal argument prior to multiple suspects firing shots. Shot Spotter registered over thirty rounds fired.

Currently, there is no one in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash.