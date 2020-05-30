Protestors shut down interstate in Oakland,CA after George Floyd’s death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (WIAT) — After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland, California earlier Friday evening, a group of protesters took their demonstration against the death of George Floyd onto the interstate —- shutting down the freeway in both directions.

After marching by nearby Oakland police department headquarters, the protesters made their way onto the freeway from an on-ramp.

Chopper video above the scene shows protestors spreading out onto the freeway just before 9 p.m. Friday night, with a heavy law enforcement presence on both sides of the roadway.

Police confirmed multiple officers were injured by thrown objects.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES