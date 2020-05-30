Protestors shut down interstate in Oakland,CA after George Floyd’s death

OAKLAND, Calif. (WIAT) — After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland, California earlier Friday evening, a group of protesters took their demonstration against the death of George Floyd onto the interstate —- shutting down the freeway in both directions.

After marching by nearby Oakland police department headquarters, the protesters made their way onto the freeway from an on-ramp.

Chopper video above the scene shows protestors spreading out onto the freeway just before 9 p.m. Friday night, with a heavy law enforcement presence on both sides of the roadway.

Police confirmed multiple officers were injured by thrown objects.

