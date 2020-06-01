BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protesters have filled Linn Park in Birmingham, Ala.
People with signs that read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I can’t breathe’ chanted George Floyd’s name calling for justice in his death.
Around 8 p.m., protesters began taking down the boards around the confederate monument that stands tall at Linn Park. Protesters with spray paint began writing on the monument.
WATCH
Follow CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin for the latest.
- Protesters vandalize confederate monument in Linn Park
- LIVE BLOG: “We Still Can’t Breathe” march in Mobile Sunday afternoon starting at Mardi Gras Park
- Second day of protests turn violent in Las Vegas, police arrest 103 people, 11 officers injured
- Nick Saban releases statement on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery
- Protests for George Floyd continues throughout Central Alabama