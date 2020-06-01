Protesters vandalize confederate monument in Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protesters have filled Linn Park in Birmingham, Ala.

People with signs that read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘I can’t breathe’ chanted George Floyd’s name calling for justice in his death.

Around 8 p.m., protesters began taking down the boards around the confederate monument that stands tall at Linn Park. Protesters with spray paint began writing on the monument.

