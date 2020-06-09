Protesters calling Birmingham City Council to ‘defund’ the police department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Alabama Rally Against Injustice said they plan to attend Tuesday’s Birmingham City Council meeting and ask for the mayor and council to “defund” the Birmingham Police Department.

Dijai “DJ” Curry with Alabama Rally Against Injustice said they’re not asking to get rid of the police department, but for their funds to be cut and put towards the community such as social work or outreach programs.

“The ‘defund the police department’ simply means recognize the role of policing has grown far beyond what it should have been as and we simply want to target because if you think about for example, Birmingham police budget is millions of dollars each year and there should be more things in community like funding in social work,” Curry said.

Curry said we need to see less police in low income housing and fewer traffic stops. He said that money should go straight to the community and help with adversity.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said defunding the police is not a good idea. Smith said since he’s been in Birmingham, he has implemented more training for officers and said that’s the direction they need to continue in order to build stronger relations in the community.

“I think we should not defund the police department, we should refund the police department and when I say that we should seriously look at our budget and focus on the training that is necessary to get the job done in various communities we serve. For instance, include training that is necessary in various parts of community such as biased police to de-escalation training. If you really want to achieve change or really want to achieve something within the police department, you need to apply it to training and by defunding the police department, you’re really not achieving the overarching goal,” Smith said.

Smith said he knows tensions are high but wants to remind the community that the day before the protest, they were out in the community serving in a food drive and has been very focused on meeting the needs of the community.

Councilor Hunter Williams, chair of the city’s public safety committee, said defunding the police can be a confusing phrase, but said he welcomes the discussion on both sides in regards to defunding the police and police reform.

“There is a need for police when people dial 911 they expect an officer to answer the call no matter what is happening and whether it be car accident to robbery. There is a need for police but in the same light, there is need for police to respond to a way that is consistent, entails what citizens of Birmingham are expecting and I think it’s a conversation we need to have on a local level,” Williams said.

Williams said during the next public safety meeting, they have a formal meeting scheduled with Birmingham police officials, Mayor Randall Woodfin, and other elected officials to talk about expectation officers have in the community.

LATEST POSTS