Protest at Southern Kitchen & Bar delayed until Saturday due to weather

Aireal Bonner said she was discriminated against by Southern Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A protest at Southern Kitchen & Bar in Birmingham over an incident that occurred last week has been delayed due to concerns over weather, according to organizers.

Aireal Bonner said that the restaurant, which is located across from the new Protective Stadium, discriminated against her when they asked her to cover up or leave because of a small, knitted top she was wearing.

A public relations firm representing the restaurant has since released a statement apologizing for the timing of the restaurant staff’s confrontation with Bonner, which took place after she had been seated and ordered food.

A protest at the restaurant had been scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed due to weather concerns. The protest will now take place on Saturday.

“I have made the painstaking decision to cancel today’s protest in light of severe weather,” Bonner posted on Facebook. “Though rain is nothing to me, the thought of someone injuring themselves or becoming injured trying to attend to support me is just not something I can live with.”

Despite the delay, there was a significant police presence in the area of the restaurant today. A Southern Kitchen & Bar tent had been set up in front of the restaurant with a sign offering complimentary drinks.