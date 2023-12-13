BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protective Life Corporation, a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., announced it has joined the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers campaign as a local sponsor of CPR training kits.

The training kits will be distributed to city of Birmingham fire stations to increase CPR awareness and educate more people on how to administer lifesaving skills.

According to the American Heart Association, should a cardiac event occur, the national bystander CPR rate is around 40% compared to only 7.52% in Birmingham. Protective hopes to make a difference in this statistic by sponsoring kits that will be distributed to 31 City of Birmingham fire stations to develop community training programs.

“Protective has called Birmingham home for more than 116 years, and we are committed to supporting our neighbors through impactful programs that create a stronger community,” said VP of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Protective Life Foundation David Loper in a release. “We are proud to sponsor the Nation of Lifesavers campaign to bring awareness to the need for this work and empower others to learn lifesaving skills that can help a loved one or a neighbor during a time of crisis.”