Prosecutors seek death penalty against Birmingham woman charged with killing 5-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking the death penalty against a Birmingham woman charged with killing her 5-year-old relative back in December 2019.

Rickkia Allen, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 5-year-old Ta’narius Moore on Dec. 7, 2019. Authorities say during an argument with Allen and the child’s mother, the two women exchanged gunfire. During the altercation, Moore was struck by a gunshot.

On Wednesday, the prosecution filed the motion seeking the death penalty if Allen is convicted, according to court documents.

Allen was indicted on the capital murder charges back in October 2020. She had also been indicted for an attempted murder case where she allegedly tried to run over a man with her car back in September 2018.

Allen is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.