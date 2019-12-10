Prosecutors: Man threatened Trump, Putin, vowed to kill kids

(AP) — An Alabama man with a history of mental illness is accused of threatening to “destroy” President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and kill the children of U.S. officials.

Prosecutors say Deryke Matthew Pfeifer also used Facebook to video himself in a hotel room with handguns as he made other threats.

Pfeifer was indicted this month on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition and ordered to undergo a mental health exam.

Court records show he underwent an earlier mental health exam in 2014, after the U.S. Secret Service accused him of threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama and blow up a federal building in Michigan.

