BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Family fun for all right here in Birmingham- that’s the driving force behind Mayor Woodfin’s proposal for a new family fun center in west Birmingham.

Neighborhood leaders say they are excited for what this could mean to the area.

Community president of 5 Points West, Dora Sims, says thoughts of a new family-friendly entertainment complex there would mean more positive changes for the neighborhood.

Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, recently proposed a family fun center that will include things like a bowling alley, skating rink, e-sports and a jump park.

He says our city’s families deserve the same amenities other cities offer.

“Every day, every weekend, our families leave our city limits to take their children to family fun amenities such as bowling, such as skating, such as jump parks, such as game rooms and other things of that nature,” Mayor Woodfin said. “We deserve to give our families the same things in our city limits and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Sims says their area is experiencing a rebirth with several new businesses and residents. She says that center would be the perfect addition.

“It will help us to sort of bring back that excitement that was here many years ago,” Sims said. “ We’re looking forward to it because we wanted something that would be family oriented and I think it’s exactly the right thing that we’re looking for, so we are truly excited about this thing coming to us.”

Local business owner, Sharon Hill, says the center will complement the Birmingham Crossplex and bring in more traffic for businesses. She says having a place for quality family time would be priceless.

“Once the kids are grown and gone, you can’t get that time back, and I think being able to spend time with the arcades or skating rink or a bowling alley, that would be great for families to bond together and spend time together,” said Hill who owns ‘3 Daughters Beauty Supply Owner’.

Mayor Woodfin says the city has approved $2 million for pre-construction, and their goal is to open the center in 2024.