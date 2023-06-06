NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A proposed Northport city project detailing a major retail development was met with strong community opposition Tuesday.

The Northport City Council voted to allow developer Beeker Property Group 180 days of due diligence to research the property on Park Street, which could potentially result in plans to remove a community center and playground green space.

City Councilor Christy Bobo says the city is considering building a mixed-use retail development by adding a coffee shop, restaurant and residential housing.

“I think there is so much space out there for a perfect spot for a coffee shop,” Bobo said. “Everyone who is leaving Northport to go to Tuscaloosa [and] this would help capture that traffic, but it has to be done right.”

Sandra Barnidge and her family are against the retail project.

“There are no plans to put in a new playground or a new community center anywhere nearby so what they are talking about is taking something away and I just don’t understand why we need to do that,” Barnidge said.

Mark Russo opposes the plan and also wants the city to keep the green space and community center.

“We’ve been kept in the dark about this up until two days ago and there was no public input into the project,” Russo said. “And we are going to lose some valuable green space.”

The City of Northport is considering selling the property to the developer for $1.1 million.