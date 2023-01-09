CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A masterplan proposal for several renovations at Chelsea High School was presented to the city council during the last city council meeting.

The Shelby County Board of Education plan includes renovations to the school cafeteria, additional classrooms, improvements to the football stadium and softball complex, more student parking, and a new competition sports gymnasium.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer tells CBS 42 the renovations will cost nearly $25 million and is the largest project Chelsea and the Shelby County Board of Education have done.

Picklesimer says the renovations allow the school to compete on a 7A level and have more space.

“It’s hard to do all the sports through one gymnasium at Chelsea High School, that’s why this is so important,” Picklesimer said.

Mayor Picklesimer says the proposed renovations are what Chelsea community members want.

“When they voted down us breaking away from the system, majority of the voters said we don’t want to break away from the school system, we want to partner with Shelby County and do renovation projects,” Picklesimer said.

Chelsea Parks and Recreation director Bart Pettus says the entire city will benefit from the renovations.

Pettus says the renovations allow for more youth sports games played.

“With 600 kids playing basketball, we need every gym we can get; using the elementary, middle, and high school, there enough room to play and practice, and we lean heavily on the schools,” Pettus said.

Mayor Picklesimer says a public meeting will be at the end of January to discuss the proposal further.