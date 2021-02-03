Progress underway for COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama nursing homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the CDC released data showing health care workers are being vaccinated at lower rates nationwide than residents staying in its facilities.

Right now, about one-third of nursing home workers have received vaccinations. Officials with the Alabama Nursing Home Association say every nursing home in Alabama under its organization has had its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Through the CDC’s federal partnership program, between 25,000-50,000 people have been vaccinated at long-term care facilities in the state of Alabama. Through the program, vaccines are given out at select facilities using the medical providers CVS, Walgreens and Managed Health Care Associates.

There have been challenges for nursing homes in Alabama after the holidays with a high spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, but officials say that has started to subside.

John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association says overall long-term care facilities in the state are seeing a benefit to giving out the vaccine through the federal partnership program.

“They can fill out the paperwork and have these pharmacies come in and do it and they can maintain the focus at the bedside. You don’t tie up a lot of staff handling and administering the vaccine and then filing all the paperwork that comes along with it,” Matson said.

Matson adds it has been a huge undertaking vaccinating 231 nursing homes as a part of the Alabama Nursing Home Association. But he says they believe this is what is best to prevent high transmission rates of COVID-19 at facilities statewide.