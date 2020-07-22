Private plane makes emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A private plane had to make an emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Airport Authority.

https://business.facebook.com/CBS42News/videos/2369893106644955/

An Alert III call was issued just after 4:30 p.m. for the Cessna 172 aircraft. The pilot reported there was a loss of power but was able to safely land on a hill near Runway Drive and Eastlake Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Both runways at the airport are still open and flights have not been impacted.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page