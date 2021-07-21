Private plane makes emergency landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

A plane landing on the main runway of Birmingham-Shuttleworth International Airport. (Courtesy Birmingham Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday afternoon, a small plane made an emergency landing on the main runway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to airport official Candance O’Neill, a private Beechcraft Baron plane had trouble landing due to landing gear not properly working. The landing happened on Runway 624.

No one was injured in the landing and no flights have been delayed due to Runway 1836 now being open.

O’Neill did not specify how many people were on board the plane at the time of the landing.