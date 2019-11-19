Prison reform panel held to discuss the Alabama prison crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A forum on “Why Prison Reform Should Matter to All Alabamians” was held Monday evening. This comes as Alabama’s criminal justice system will be one of the subjects in the 2020 legislature.

Attorneys, state officials, and advocates of prison reform gathered at Levite Jewish Community Center to discuss what the state can do to improve its prison system, including overcrowded prisons.

Among the discussion, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-AL 57th District) mentioned providing helpful services to prisoners so they do not end up reincarcerated.

“If we do not give people the education that they need while they’re in prison, the services they need while they’re in prison – there’s a likelihood that they will commit another crime,” Coleman said.

The panel included Carla Crowder, Esq., the executive director of Alabama Appleseed; Beth Shelburne, journalist and writer; Donna Smalley, Esq. Attorney; Rep. Merika Coleman and Devon Hill who served a 20-year sentence in the Alabama prison system.

Key points among the discussion included Alabama’s drug laws. Coleman suggests looking at the sentencing for non-violent and drug crimes. Attorney Crowder said there are about 1,000 people serving prison sentences for marijuana possession, adding to the overcrowding in Alabama prisons.

Hill spoke about his experience during his 20-year sentence for a manslaughter charge where he was defending himself during a robbery. He reiterated to the audience that he was not a good prisoner while serving his sentence. He among other prisoners were abused during their time in the correctional facilities by correctional officers, he said. During his time in prison he spent 13 months in solitary confinement where he passed time reading books. He also received his GED while in prison. His end of sentence release date was April 3, 2019.

The panel asked the audience to get involved and become advocates for prison reform because it directly affects all Alabama tax payers.