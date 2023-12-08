BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Princeton Baptist Medical Center finished prepping gifts for local children during its annual toy drive on Friday morning.

The “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive has been in operation since 2018. The toys are donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season.

(Photo courtesy of Princeton Baptist Medical Center).

The gifts have been donated, wrapped up by the Princeton volunteer staff and are ready to be delivered to the children in time for Christmas morning.

Last year, 55 children received gifts courtesy of the Princeton Baptist Medical Center family.