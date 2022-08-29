BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Princeton Baptist Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for full-time and part-time jobs Tuesday.

The event will be held at the East Expansion Conference Room in the medical center’s main lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. To pre-register and confirm your attendance, please visit this link.

If you’d like to connect with a recruiter before the event or are unable to attend the scheduled event, email your contact information to BBH.Careers@BHSALA.com and a recruiter will contact you directly.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time, and PRN employment, with day, evening, and night shift positions in the following roles below.

RN, New Graduate RN, LPN and Student Nurse

  • Acute Medical
  • CV Lab
  • Emergency Room
  • GI, Endoscopy Lab
  • ICU (CV, CCU, MICU, SICU)
  • Labor & Delivery
  • NICU
  • Oncology
  • Post-Surgical
  • Psychiatric – Behavioral Health
  • Recovery Room
  • Women’s Mother/Baby

Allied Health, Clinical and Operations Support

  • Nursing Assistant/Tech
  • Central Supply Coordinator
  • Director Supply Chain
  • EEG Tech
  • Electrophysiology Tech
  • GI Lab/Endoscopy Tech
  • Lab Services (MT, MLT, Supervisor)
  • LPTA
  • Pharmacy Tech
  • Physical Therapist
  • Radiology Tech
  • Respiratory Therapist
  • Stationary Engineer
  • Sterile Processing Tech
  • Surgical Tech
  • Ultrasound Tech

For more information, visit the Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s event page.