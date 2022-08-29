BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Princeton Baptist Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for full-time and part-time jobs Tuesday.
The event will be held at the East Expansion Conference Room in the medical center’s main lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. To pre-register and confirm your attendance, please visit this link.
If you’d like to connect with a recruiter before the event or are unable to attend the scheduled event, email your contact information to BBH.Careers@BHSALA.com and a recruiter will contact you directly.
Opportunities include full-time, part-time, and PRN employment, with day, evening, and night shift positions in the following roles below.
RN, New Graduate RN, LPN and Student Nurse
- Acute Medical
- CV Lab
- Emergency Room
- GI, Endoscopy Lab
- ICU (CV, CCU, MICU, SICU)
- Labor & Delivery
- NICU
- Oncology
- Post-Surgical
- Psychiatric – Behavioral Health
- Recovery Room
- Women’s Mother/Baby
Allied Health, Clinical and Operations Support
- Nursing Assistant/Tech
- Central Supply Coordinator
- Director Supply Chain
- EEG Tech
- Electrophysiology Tech
- GI Lab/Endoscopy Tech
- Lab Services (MT, MLT, Supervisor)
- LPTA
- Pharmacy Tech
- Physical Therapist
- Radiology Tech
- Respiratory Therapist
- Stationary Engineer
- Sterile Processing Tech
- Surgical Tech
- Ultrasound Tech
For more information, visit the Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s event page.