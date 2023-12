BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Princeton Baptist Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive Thursday.

The blood drive is set for Thursday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the East Expansion Conference Room on the first floor of the hospital. It’s located at 701 Princeton Avenue.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or click here.