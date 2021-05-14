Princeton Baptist Medical Center first hospital in Alabama to use machine-vision surgery tool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Princeton Baptist Medical Center has taken a leap into the future by being the first hospital in Alabama to install and deploy the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation System technology for spinal and cranial procedures.

This system can replace standard fluoroscopy, an imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of an object. The new tool provides surgical teams with a fast, accurate and radiation-free tool for the placement of spinal implants as well as other spinal and cranial-related operations.

“Princeton Baptist Medical Center has always been proactive in ensuring that we have the right tools to protect our patients and enhance neurosurgical patient care, which is why we supported the purchase of the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation System,” said Mike Neuendorf, Princeton CEO, in a press release. “This important investment underscores our commitment to patient care and the communities we serve, for both advanced spinal and cranial procedures.”\

The underlying technology of this new tool is similar to what is used in the latest self-driving automobiles. Surgeons can guide their tools to the critical anatomy of the spine using sophisticated camera technology linked to a computer in the operating theater, resulting in exceptionally fast surgical workflow and reducing operative time for patients which eliminates unnecessary radiation exposure.

“As a Neurosurgeon, the FLASH Navigation System technology provides me with enhanced precision when placing hardware in the spine, because I can see the anatomy in 3D,” said R. Cem Cezayirli M.D., an affiliated neurosurgeon at Princeton Baptist Medical Cente, in the release.