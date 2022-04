BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Princeton Baptist Medical Center will be celebrating 100 years of serving Birmingham next week.

The hospital will be holding a Centennial Celebration on May 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the hospital.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell honored the hospital for its work on the House Floor Wednesday.

Princeton was the first major hospital in the Birmingham area.