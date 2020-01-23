Previously convicted sex offender sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child porn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hope Hull sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Barney Clarence Knotts, 74, was previously convicted in 1985 for the production of child porn in Mobile County. He received a 20-year sentence for the conviction.

Following his release, Knotts moved to Hope Hull in 2017. It was then in February 2017 that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency of possible online conversations regarding child exploitation from Knotts’ address.

Once ALEA went to the residence, Knotts granted them permission to search his computer where agents discovered more than 1,000 images of child porn as well as conversations regarding child exploitation.

Knotts was taken into custody and pled guilty to possession of child porn in September 2019.

Following Knotts’ prison sentence, he will remain on supervised release for the rest of his life.

