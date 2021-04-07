Previous Alabama politicians removed from office due to scandal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After reports that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is not seeking political office in 2022 due to “poor choices” were made public Wednesday, it sparked memories of other politicians who were removed from office due to scandals.

Here is a list of previous political figures who were caught in hot water:

Former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned following a romantic relationship with a former aid. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore was removed from his position twice, once in 2003 over his 10 Commandment Monument and a second time in 2016 over same-sex marriage comments.

Former Gov. Guy Hunt was convicted of ethics violations and had to resign back in 1993. He was later pardoned, however.

Former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard was removed and sentenced to four years in prison after his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

