President Austin’s New Music Video Focusing on Childhood Friendships

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Little President Austin is adding a new spin to his famous phrase, “Show Love.” While feeding the homeless in Dallas, Texas in 2018, Austin met a little girl named Cassidy. The meeting inspired Austin to make a music video about the importance of friendship.

Austin’s Father, Terance Perine, says Austin and Cassidy reunited when Austin was in Dallas over the labor day holiday. They recorded a music video highlighting their genuine friendship. “So this is a way to kind of freshen up that human element touch and remind kids how important it is to connect with one another.” said Perine.

Austin told CBS 42 News Anchor Art Franklin, “No matter what someone looks like you can still take care of them.” Austin recorded the song in Alabama and the video in Dallas. It’s a collaboration with a songwriting family member, Kolten Perine. In the video Kolten and his wife play the older version of Austin and Cassidy. You can check on the video on YouTube. It’s a remake of the Jackson 5’s, “I’ll be there.”