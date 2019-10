HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama law enforcement is joining forces with other state’s as well as the DEA in hosting dropboxes for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event aimed towards taking people’s unused prescription drugs and disposing of them safely will be held Oct. 26.

Pills and over the counter drugs will be accepted and disposed of. Liquids, needles and sharps will not be taken up.

To find a dropoff location nearest you, click here.

