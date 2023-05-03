HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Regions Tradition will tee off at Greystone Golf and Country Club one week from today, starting with the The Drummond Company Celebrity Pro-Am.

Starting next week at this time Hoover is going to be hustling and bustling with community members, celebrities and some of your favorite golfers.

A local sports bar, Walk On’s, general manager, Landon Meynard, said Regions Tradition week is always a blast for them and they love hosting everyone.

Meynard said Walk On’s is staffing up with extra workers to make sure all of their guest’s needs are met for the tournament week.

Jesse Muchinhouptsaid, manager of Golf Galaxy says the Regions Tradition is always a great week for their business.

Muckinhouptsaid said they ramp up the hours they allocate to the store with a strong dedication to customer service to help set themselves apart.

He also said they look forward to some special visits from some of the pros themselves.

“It definitely drives a lot of hype for us,” said Muckinhoupt. “You know a lot of the pro golfers, that a lot of us grew up watching, come into the store and get some last-minute services done. But really, just overall, you know it motivates the team to work a little bit harder.”

Children’s of Alabama is a long-time partner of the Regions Tradition and with six months of preparation under their belt they plan to have a large presence throughout the week.

Director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Cause Marketing at Children’s of Alabama Emily Hornak said they’ll have a booth of volunteers handing out goodies and will highlight three of their patients who’ve gone through various medical challenges.

She said the energy is always high, making it so special to tell their patients’ stories and share about the work they’re able to do at Children’s.

Hornak said donations they receive go towards medical and surgical advancements they take immediate action on.

Gates open next Wednesday morning for the Pro-Am and the first round of championship play tees off next Thursday at 9a.m.